Wednesday Morning Links

Morning, all!

Opening Day will be a star-studded affair, with George Bush, Greg Abbot, eight members of the Ranger Hall of Fame, and even Rob Manfred in attendance.

Levi Weaver has a final roundup of 10 burning questions before the season starts.

The DMN has a roundup of predictions from the staff writers about where the Rangers will finish the season, who will be the team MVP, and more.

Leody Taveras will be starting the season on the IL, which means Adolis Garcia will be manning center field.

Martin Perez finished off the exhibition schedule by throwing five innings of one run ball, and Jon Gray followed with four innings wherein he gave up his first earned run of the spring.

Evan Grant continues his prospect countdown with number 5, outfielder Aaron Zavala.