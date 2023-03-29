King optioned, other minor moves made

Pitcher John King has been optioned to AAA Round Rock, the team announced today. In addition, the team announced the signing of outfielder (oops I mean relief pitcher) Robert Dugger to a minor league deal, the re-signing of pitcher Dominic Leone to a minor league deal, and the re-assigning of Dustin Harris from AAA Round Rock to AA Frisco.

The one meaningful move here is King being optioned. He was still in the mix for a spot on the Opening Day roster, but will start the season in AAA Round Rock. Evan Grant suggests that Dane Dunning and Cole Ragans have bullpen spots locked up, with Taylor Hearn and Ian Kennedy also making the bullpen, meaning Josh Sborz would be designated for assignment.

It is worth noting, however, that the Rangers have a rotation with several guys who have injury histories, and Ragans and Dunning are the only two viable depth options for the rotation. Sending one of those guys to be in the Round Rock rotation so they are available in case a starter goes down might make some sense.

Harris will go to Frisco to start the season, it appears. Leone, it appears, was released so the Rangers wouldn’t have to pay him $100,000 since he wasn’t going to make the roster, as we discussed yesterday was also apparently the case with Sandy Leon. Dugger is Round Rock roster filler.