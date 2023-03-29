Texas Rangers Opening Day roster set

The Texas Rangers have set their 26 man roster for tomorrow’s Opening Day. Travis Jankowski and Ian Kennedy are on the Opening Day roster, with Glenn Otto and Jake Odorizzi going to the 60 day injured list to make room on the 40 man roster for the pair.

The roster:

Jonah Heim

Mitch Garver

Nathaniel Lowe

Marcus Semien

Corey Seager

Josh Jung

Josh Smith

Ezequiel Duran

Robbie Grossman

Brad Miller

Adolis Garcia

Bubba Thompson

Travis Jankowski

Jacob deGrom

Jon Gray

Martin Perez

Nathan Eovaldi

Andrew Heaney

Jose Leclerc

Jonathan Hernandez

Brock Burke

Will Smith

Dane Dunning

Cole Ragans

Ian Kennedy

Taylor Hearn

Meanwhile, Leody Taveras, Josh Sborz and Spencer Howard start the year on the 10 day injured list.