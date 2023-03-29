Texas Rangers Opening Day roster set

The Texas Rangers have set their 26 man roster for tomorrow’s Opening Day. Travis Jankowski and Ian Kennedy are on the Opening Day roster, with Glenn Otto and Jake Odorizzi going to the 60 day injured list to make room on the 40 man roster for the pair.
The roster:
Jonah Heim
Mitch Garver
Nathaniel Lowe
Marcus Semien
Corey Seager
Josh Jung
Josh Smith
Ezequiel Duran
Robbie Grossman
Brad Miller
Adolis Garcia
Bubba Thompson
Travis Jankowski
Jacob deGrom
Jon Gray
Martin Perez
Nathan Eovaldi
Andrew Heaney
Jose Leclerc
Jonathan Hernandez
Brock Burke
Will Smith
Dane Dunning
Cole Ragans
Ian Kennedy
Taylor Hearn
Meanwhile, Leody Taveras, Josh Sborz and Spencer Howard start the year on the 10 day injured list.
