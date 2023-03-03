Friday morning Rangers things

Good morning, LSB.

Levi Weaver writes about an apparent uptick in Cole Ragans’ velocity and the implications that may have for the Rangers roster and Ragans himself.

Evan Grant says Josh Smith’s versatility, re-tooled swing and left-handedness give him a leg up in the battle for a roster spot.

Grant also writes that due to some reported neck discomfort, the Rangers are not permitting Jose Leclerc to play for the DR in the World Baseball Classic.

Weaver also has a feature on the rodeo-heavy second life of Taylor Hearn.

Kennedi Landry offers up her latest Opening Day roster projection.

The Athletic’s Zach Buchanan says Evan Carter has become one of the top prospects in baseball.

Evan Grant emphasizes the caution the Rangers are using with their pitching staff in his latest notebook.

And MLB Pipeline has a list of the top power-hitting prospect for each team.

The Rangers continue their spring training schedule today with the Giants at 2:05.

