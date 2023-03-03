Spring Training Game Thread: San Francisco Giants at Texas Rangers

The Texas Rangers will greet a split squad San Francisco Giants team at Surprise Stadium today for a Cactus League exhibition baseball game.

Jon Gray was scheduled to take the mound for the Rangers but he was scratched so now LHP Taylor Hearn will pitch for Texas against LHP Sean Manaea for the Giants.

Today's Lineups GIANTS RANGERS LaMonte Wade - 1B Marcus Semien - 2B Thairo Estrada - SS Corey Seager - SS Blake Sabol - C Nathaniel Lowe - 1B Stephen Piscotty - RF Adolis Garcia - RF Casey Schmitt - 3B Jonah Heim - C Heliot Ramos - LF Robbie Grossman - LF Will Wilson - 2B Josh Jung - 3B Luis Matos - CF Clint Frazier - DH Andy Thomas - DH Leody Taveras - CF Sean Manaea - LHP Taylor Hearn - LHP

You can follow along on Gameday or listen to a taped delayed broadcast on 105.3 The Fan at 8:00 pm. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 pm CT.

Go Rangers!