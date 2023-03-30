2023 Texas Rangers minor league rosters

The Texas Rangers have released the minor league rosters for the start of the 2023 season for their full season affiliates — the AAA Round Rock Express, the AA Frisco Roughriders, the high-A Hickory Crawdads, and the low-A Down East Wood Ducks.

You can see the full list here:

Some items of note...Justin Foscue is starting the season at Round Rock, as is Jonathan Ornelas, who is being listed as an infielder (although with just four outfielders listed, he could be seeing some time in the outfield as well).

Dustin Harris is returning to Frisco to start the season, where he is joined by Evan Carter, Thomas Saggese and Chris Seise, among others. Jack Leiter and Owen White are returning to Frisco as well, and are joined in the rotation by Ryan Garcia and T.K. Roby. Garcia at Frisco is interesting — the 2019 second rounder out of UCLA basically hadn’t pitched as a pro until last season, when he had ten starts for Down East and two games for Hickory.

Last year’s first rounder, Kumar Rocker, is starting the season with Hickory, while the Rangers’ fourth rounder who got first round money, Brock Porter, is starting at Down East. Porter was a high school draftee, so it wouldn’t have been surprising if they had held him back and sent him to the Arizona Complex League to start the year.

Anthony Gutierrez and Yeison Morrobel are going to be in the Down East outfield. Those are a couple of teenagers who are seen as exciting, high-ceiling prospects — the type who have the potential to break out and catapult up the prospect rankings.