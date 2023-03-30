Thursday Morning Links

Morning, all! Today is the big day...

Jeff Wilson observes that the Rangers will be playing the Phillies today, who went to the World Series last year on the strength of a 87 win season. That’s a 19 win improvement the Rangers need to make on 2022.

Jim Bowden has reasons for optimism and reasons for pessimism for each team in the league, citing Jacob deGrom and Nathan Eovaldi as reasons for optimism and Jacob deGrom’s and Nathan Eovaldi’s reliability as reasons for pessimism.

Levi Weaver has a column about endings and beginnings as it relates to Opening Day in what will be his last post on the daily Ranger beat.

Evan Grant has a rundown of where various Ranger prospects are expected to start the 2023 season.

Ian Kennedy, Taylor Hearn and Travis Jankowski have secured spots on the Opening Day roster, as Glen Otto and Jake Odorizzi were moved to the 60 day IL.

And here’s a breakdown of the full roster with notes about each player.

The DMN has some national predictions of the Rangers 2023 record, and nobody is thinking they’re going to be a winning team.

Still, the rotation has the most upside of any rotation in Ranges history, though there is plenty of injury and durability risk.