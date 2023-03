Texas Rangers lineup for Opening Day, March 30, 2023, against the Philadelphia Phillies: starting pitchers are Jacob deGrom for the Rangers and Aaron Nola for the Phillies.

It is Opening Day. The season is at hand. The Rangers are going with lefty bats at the DH and left field positions, with righty Aaron Nola on the mound.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — CF

Jung — 3B

Heim — C

Grossman — RF

Miller — DH

Smith — LF

3:05 p.m. Central start time