Friday morning Rangers stuff

Good morning, LSB.

The Texas Rangers are 1-0.

Evan Grant says the Rangers flipped the script with their Opening Day win and made the other team blow a big lead this time.

Kevin Sherrington writes that it was just the kind of win that will leave Rangers fans feeling optimistic about the next 161 games.

The Athletic’s Nick Groke breaks down Jacob deGrom’s shaky but flashy Rangers debut.

Jeff Wilson has observations from what he calls an eventful Opening Day win.

The DMN’s Abraham Nudelstejer writes on the familial bond that the Latino players in the Rangers clubhouse have built.

Nudelstejer also writes on the duo of Jonathan Hernandez and Jose Leclerc slamming the door on an Opening Day win.

The Rangers also made roof-related history yesterday.

Elsewhere, Jamey Newberg asks if the perception of Rangers’ draft ineptitude is about to change now that their dudes are starting to show up in Arlington.

Jack Leiter is No. 4 on the DMN’s prospect countdown.

And, in case you missed it, Levi Weaver wrote his usual epic Opening Day post, and also announced that he’ll be starting up a national baseball newsletter with The Athletic and, in turn, breaking away from his Texas Rangers beat reporting.

Levi’s been an absolute treasure to read for the better part of a decade and it’s a huge loss for Ranger fans. Professional, creative and extremely engaging on Twitter, I’m quite confident Levi’s going to kick ass in his next venture, but it’s going to sting missing on out his unique brand of day-to-day Rangerings. Godspeed, Levi.

That’s all for this morning. The Rangers have their somewhat anti-climactic off day today before resuming the opening series against the Phillies tomorrow afternoon.

Have a nice Friday!