M’s trade for Nick Solak

The Seattle Mariners have acquired outfielder Nick Solak from the Cincinnati Reds for cash, it was announced today. Solak had been designated for assignment by the Reds yesterday.

We mention this, of course, because Solak is a former Ranger. Originally drafted in the second round by the Yankees in 2016, Solak was sent to the Tampa Bay Rays as part of a three team trade in February, 2018. Tampa then sent Solak to the Rangers for Pete Fairbanks in 2019.

The scouting report on Solak was that he was a quality hitter who didn’t have a clear defensive position. Solak did hit his first year with the Rangers, but then regressed, struggling offensively from 2020 on, and spending a significant amount of time in the minors in 2021 and 2022.

The Rangers sent Solak to the Reds for cash after the 2022 season to clear a 40 man roster spot. The rebuilding Reds seemed like a place where Solak might have a chance at a major league roster spot, but he had an unimpressive camp and was optioned in early March.