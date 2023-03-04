Saturday morning Rangers stuff

Good morning, LSB.

Tightness is the word of the week, according to Levi Weaver.

Kennedi Landry writes about the sudden string of banged up pitchers the Rangers are seeing right now, no cause for concern according to Chris Young.

Evan Grant writes that just about the Rangers only fully healthy starter is about to go pitch for Venezuela for two weeks.

Jeff Wilson catches up with Rangers’ prospect Ricky Vanasco, who’s having a different kind of spring training than he was last season.

Grant continues his Rangers prospect countdown with Trevor Hauver at 29 and Marc Church at 28.

And the Rangers have added more bullpen depth with lefty Will Smith.

