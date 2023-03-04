Spring Training Game Thread: Texas Rangers at Chicago White Sox

The Texas Rangers are making the trip over to Glendale, AZ where they will take on the Chicago White Sox this afternoon in a spring training contest.
LHP Martin Perez will be pitching for Texas against RHP Jesse Scholtens for Chicago.
Today's Lineups
|RANGERS
|WHITE SOX
|Marcus Semien - 2B
|Tim Anderson - SS
|Corey Seager - SS
|Elvis Andrus - 2B
|Brad Miller - 1B
|Andrew Benintendi - LF
|Josh Jung - 3B
|Eloy Jimenez - DH
|Mitch Garver - DH
|Yasmani Grandal - 1B
|Travis Jankowski - CF
|Oscar Colas - RF
|Elier Hernandez - RF
|Leury Garcia - 3B
|Sandy Leon - C
|Seby Zavala - C
|Josh Smith - LF
|Adam Haseley - CF
|Martin Perez - LHP
|Jesse Scholtens - RHP
You can follow along on Gameday or listen to the radio broadcast on 105.3 The Fan. First pitch from Camelback Ranch is scheduled for 2:05 pm CT.
Go Rangers!
