Spring Training Game Thread: Texas Rangers at Chicago White Sox

The other Glendale

By ghostofErikThompson
Texas Rangers v. Cleveland Guardians Photo by Adam Glanzman/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The Texas Rangers are making the trip over to Glendale, AZ where they will take on the Chicago White Sox this afternoon in a spring training contest.

LHP Martin Perez will be pitching for Texas against RHP Jesse Scholtens for Chicago.

Today's Lineups

RANGERS WHITE SOX
Marcus Semien - 2B Tim Anderson - SS
Corey Seager - SS Elvis Andrus - 2B
Brad Miller - 1B Andrew Benintendi - LF
Josh Jung - 3B Eloy Jimenez - DH
Mitch Garver - DH Yasmani Grandal - 1B
Travis Jankowski - CF Oscar Colas - RF
Elier Hernandez - RF Leury Garcia - 3B
Sandy Leon - C Seby Zavala - C
Josh Smith - LF Adam Haseley - CF
Martin Perez - LHP Jesse Scholtens - RHP

You can follow along on Gameday or listen to the radio broadcast on 105.3 The Fan. First pitch from Camelback Ranch is scheduled for 2:05 pm CT.

Go Rangers!

