Sunday morning Rangers things

Good morning, folks...

Elvis Andrus homered off of Martin Perez yesterday in Perez’s final spring start before he heads off to pitch for Venezuela in the WBC.

The Texas Rangers made their first round of spring cuts yesterday, and it included first rounders Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker.

Evan Grant says that the Rangers’ top prospects have made strong showings so far this spring.

Jack Leiter, who has impressed thusfar, discussed the work he did in the offseason in an effort to have a better 2023 after a disappointing 2022 season.

The Rangers signed Will Smith and designated Mark Mathias for assignment yesterday. Levi Weaver looks at why these moves.

The latest in the DMN’s rundowns of the team’s top 31 prospects is up, and at #27, it is Josh Stephan.

Evan has a Q&A up about the uncertainty regarding local broadcasts in the midst of the looming Bally bankruptcy.

David Laurila has his Sunday Notes column up at Fangraphs.