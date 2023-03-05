 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Spring Training Game Thread: Anaheim Angels at Texas Rangers

A rivalry renewed

By ghostofErikThompson
/ new
Texas Rangers v. Cleveland Guardians Photo by Adam Glanzman/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The Texas Rangers will get their first look at the Anaheim Angels with a split squad version of Los Angeles’ other team in Surprise today for a Cactus League showdown.

LHP Cole Ragans gets the call to make the start for Texas against LHP Jose Suarez for Anaheim.

Today's Lineups

ANGELS RANGERS
Brett Phillips - CF Leody Taveras - CF
Gio Urshela - 3B Josh Smith - SS
Luis Rengifo - 2B Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
Jared Walsh - 1B Adolis Garcia - RF
Zach Neto - SS Jonah Heim - DH
Jo Adell - RF Mitch Garver - C
Taylor Jones - DH Robbie Grossman - LF
Chad Wallach - C Ezequiel Duran - 3B
Jordyn Adams - LF Jonathan Ornelas - 2B
Jose Suarez - LHP Cole Ragans - LHP

You can follow along on Gameday or listen to the broadcast on 105.3 The Fan. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 pm CT.

Go Rangers!

