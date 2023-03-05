Spring Training Game Thread: Anaheim Angels at Texas Rangers

The Texas Rangers will get their first look at the Anaheim Angels with a split squad version of Los Angeles’ other team in Surprise today for a Cactus League showdown.
LHP Cole Ragans gets the call to make the start for Texas against LHP Jose Suarez for Anaheim.
Today's Lineups
|ANGELS
|RANGERS
|Brett Phillips - CF
|Leody Taveras - CF
|Gio Urshela - 3B
|Josh Smith - SS
|Luis Rengifo - 2B
|Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
|Jared Walsh - 1B
|Adolis Garcia - RF
|Zach Neto - SS
|Jonah Heim - DH
|Jo Adell - RF
|Mitch Garver - C
|Taylor Jones - DH
|Robbie Grossman - LF
|Chad Wallach - C
|Ezequiel Duran - 3B
|Jordyn Adams - LF
|Jonathan Ornelas - 2B
|Jose Suarez - LHP
|Cole Ragans - LHP
You can follow along on Gameday or listen to the broadcast on 105.3 The Fan. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 pm CT.
Go Rangers!
Loading comments...