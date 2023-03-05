Spring Training Game Thread: Anaheim Angels at Texas Rangers

The Texas Rangers will get their first look at the Anaheim Angels with a split squad version of Los Angeles’ other team in Surprise today for a Cactus League showdown.

LHP Cole Ragans gets the call to make the start for Texas against LHP Jose Suarez for Anaheim.

Today's Lineups ANGELS RANGERS Brett Phillips - CF Leody Taveras - CF Gio Urshela - 3B Josh Smith - SS Luis Rengifo - 2B Nathaniel Lowe - 1B Jared Walsh - 1B Adolis Garcia - RF Zach Neto - SS Jonah Heim - DH Jo Adell - RF Mitch Garver - C Taylor Jones - DH Robbie Grossman - LF Chad Wallach - C Ezequiel Duran - 3B Jordyn Adams - LF Jonathan Ornelas - 2B Jose Suarez - LHP Cole Ragans - LHP

You can follow along on Gameday or listen to the broadcast on 105.3 The Fan. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 pm CT.

Go Rangers!