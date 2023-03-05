Clevinger investigation closed, no discipline imposed

MLB announced today that it has closed its investigation into the domestic abuse allegations against Chicago White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger, and no discipline will be imposed.

News broke of the investigation in late January, when it was reported that the mother of Clevinger’s infant daughter had accused him of physical and emotional abuse. MLB said it interviewed over fifteen individuals and reviewed extensive amounts of documentation, including thousands of electronic communications, as part of its investigation.

Clevinger came up with the Cleveland Indians organization, and was traded to the San Diego Padres in the middle of the 2020 season. Clevinger became a free agent after the 2022 season and signed with the Chicago White Sox this past offseason. Clevinger was with the Padres when the alleged incidents took place.