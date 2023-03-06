Monday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

After another good outing yesterday, Kennedi Landry writes about Cole Ragans turning heads for the Texas Rangers this spring.

Evan Grant notes that Ragans’ eye-opening spring has included a surprising uptick in pitch velocity.

The Levi Weaver Weaver Wire broaches the needed Evan Carter and Bubba Thompson conversations.

Still among the big leaguers at Surprise, Carter is Landry’s pick for standout prospect at Rangers camp thus far.

Jeff Wilson updates his projected Rangers Opening Day roster after the additions of Will Smith and Robbie Grossman.

Jared Sandler held a Q&A to discuss expectations for the Rangers heading into the 2023 season.

Grant notes that Leody Taveras was the latest to be scratched with the dreaded early spring aches.

And, pitching prospect Marc Church joined the Rangers Today Baseball podcast after once again generating buzz in Surprise.

Have a nice day!