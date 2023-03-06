Spring Training Game Thread: Texas Rangers at Colorado Rockies

The Colorado Rockies have split their squad and left half of the team for the Texas Rangers to play today from Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale, AZ.

LHP Andrew Heaney is scheduled to make the start for Texas against RHP Jose Urena for Colorado.

Today's Lineups RANGERS ROCKIES Marcus Semien - 2B Yonathan Daza - CF Corey Seager - SS Charlie Blackmon - DH Nathaniel Lowe - 1B Kris Bryant - RF Adolis Garcia - RF C.J. Cron - 1B Jonah Heim - C Ryan McMahon - 2B Josh Jung - 3B Elias Diaz - C Robbie Grossman - LF Harold Castro - LF Travis Jankowski - CF Elehuris Montero - 3B Clint Frazier - DH Alan Trejo - SS Andrew Heaney - LHP Jose Urena - RHP

You can follow along on Gameday or listen to a webcast at texasrangers.com. First pitch is scheduled for 2:10 pm CT.

Go Rangers!