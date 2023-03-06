 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MLB Pipeline top 30 Rangers prospect list out

MLB Pipeline has their list of the top 30 prospects for the Texas Rangers

By Adam J. Morris
Photo Day Photo by Ben Ludeman/Texas Rangers/Getty Images

MLB Pipeline has released their top 30 list for the Texas Rangers.

As we would expect, the top three guys are the same top three that we have seen in just about every ranking, with the question being what order those three are in. MLB Pipeline has Josh Jung ranked #1, with Evan Carter #2 and Owen White third.

The top ten is more or less what one would expect, with the most notable thing in terms of a low ranking being Cole Winn all the way down at #14. They are bullish on T.K. Roby, with him being at #12, between the two teenage outfielders.

