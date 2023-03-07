Tuesday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Jeff Wilson takes a look at the roster moves from the weekend which saw the Texas Rangers add reliever Will Smith and drop Mark Mathias.

Evan Grant writes that Leody Taveras’ readiness for Opening Day is in jeopardy after suffering an oblique strain.

Kennedi Landry writes that the Rangers don’t yet know how long Taveras will be out but in the meantime they have options in camp to try out at center field.

Wilson notes that the Rangers have had several spring aches and pains but Taveras’ injury might be the first that shuffles the roster.

Grant projects the roster for the opener with an eye toward what it could look like if Taveras misses time to start the regular season.

MLB Pipeline updated the Rangers’ top 30 prospects list and Jim Callis offers a breakdown of their findings which sees Josh Jung lead the way.

Grant writes that Jung is getting plenty of at-bats this spring after several years of missed time.

Ken Rosenthal’s latest includes the lofty goals of Jacob deGrom and how winning the Silver Slugger ruined Nathaniel Lowe’s day.

Grant has a double Jake update with deGrom expected to start pitching to hitters while Jake Odorizzi might be running out of time to make the season opener.

And, Levi Weaver had Rangers open packs of baseball cards with deGrom finding himself among the cardboard.

Have a nice day!