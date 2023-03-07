Spring Training Game Thread: Chicago Cubs at Texas Rangers

The Texas Rangers have invited the Chicago Cubs to Surprise Stadium for an afternoon of spring training baseball from Surprise, Arizona.
RHP Cole Winn gets a chance to do his thing on the bump for Texas against former Ranger Adrian Sampson for Chicago.
Today's Lineups
|CUBS
|RANGERS
|Nick Madrigal - 3B
|Marcus Semien - 2B
|Cody Bellinger - CF
|Corey Seager - SS
|Edwin Rios - 1B
|Joe McCarthy - 1B
|Yan Gomes - C
|Mitch Garver - DH
|Mike Tauchman - LF
|Josh Jung - 3B
|Christopher Morel - RF
|Bubba Thompson - CF
|David Bote - DH
|Elier Hernandez - RF
|Zach McKinstry - 2B
|Josh Smith - LF
|Sergio Alcantara - SS
|Sandy Leon - C
|Adrian Sampson - RHP
|Cole Winn - RHP
You can follow along on Gameday, listen to a webcast at texasrangers.com, or watch a simulcast of the Cubs’ television feed on BS Southwest. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 pm CT.
