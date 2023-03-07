 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Spring Training Game Thread: Chicago Cubs at Texas Rangers

Remember Adrian Sampson?

By ghostofErikThompson
Texas Rangers v. Cleveland Guardians Photo by Adam Glanzman/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The Texas Rangers have invited the Chicago Cubs to Surprise Stadium for an afternoon of spring training baseball from Surprise, Arizona.

RHP Cole Winn gets a chance to do his thing on the bump for Texas against former Ranger Adrian Sampson for Chicago.

Today's Lineups

CUBS RANGERS
Nick Madrigal - 3B Marcus Semien - 2B
Cody Bellinger - CF Corey Seager - SS
Edwin Rios - 1B Joe McCarthy - 1B
Yan Gomes - C Mitch Garver - DH
Mike Tauchman - LF Josh Jung - 3B
Christopher Morel - RF Bubba Thompson - CF
David Bote - DH Elier Hernandez - RF
Zach McKinstry - 2B Josh Smith - LF
Sergio Alcantara - SS Sandy Leon - C
Adrian Sampson - RHP Cole Winn - RHP

You can follow along on Gameday, listen to a webcast at texasrangers.com, or watch a simulcast of the Cubs’ television feed on BS Southwest. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 pm CT.

Go Rangers!

