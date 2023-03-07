Spring Training Game Thread: Chicago Cubs at Texas Rangers

The Texas Rangers have invited the Chicago Cubs to Surprise Stadium for an afternoon of spring training baseball from Surprise, Arizona.

RHP Cole Winn gets a chance to do his thing on the bump for Texas against former Ranger Adrian Sampson for Chicago.

Today's Lineups CUBS RANGERS Nick Madrigal - 3B Marcus Semien - 2B Cody Bellinger - CF Corey Seager - SS Edwin Rios - 1B Joe McCarthy - 1B Yan Gomes - C Mitch Garver - DH Mike Tauchman - LF Josh Jung - 3B Christopher Morel - RF Bubba Thompson - CF David Bote - DH Elier Hernandez - RF Zach McKinstry - 2B Josh Smith - LF Sergio Alcantara - SS Sandy Leon - C Adrian Sampson - RHP Cole Winn - RHP

You can follow along on Gameday, listen to a webcast at texasrangers.com, or watch a simulcast of the Cubs’ television feed on BS Southwest. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 pm CT.

Go Rangers!