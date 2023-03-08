Wednesday Morning Links

Morning, all!

A strained oblique is putting Leody Taveras behind schedule and may result in Taveras not being available for the season opener against the Phillies.

Levi Weaver has his second attempt at predicting the Opening Day roster which requires factoring in Robbie Grossman and the Taveras’ tweaked oblique.

Weaver also opened some baseball cards with players in the Rangers’ camp and got their comments on what they found.

Mike Maddux told Josh Sborz to stop twisting himself around and face batters more directly, and Sborz noted “I like people who are quick and to the point.”

Evan Grant’s 24th rated Ranger prospect is shortstop Danyer Cueva, who is a natural hitter but may not stick at short.

Josh Jung is being less cautious about his surgically repaired shoulder and “doesn’t even think about it in the moment anymore.”