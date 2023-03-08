Mitch Moreland has retired

Mitch Moreland, longtime major league first baseman and former Texas Ranger, has announced his official retirement.

Moreland was a 17th round draft pick of the Rangers in 2007 out of Mississippi State. Despite being behind the more heralded Justin Smoak and Chris Davis on the organizational depth chart, he ended up being the Rangers’ regular first baseman beginning late in the 2010, and including all five of the Rangers’ playoff teams last decade.

Moreland left Texas as a free agent after 2016, joining the Boston Red Sox, for whom he played until he was dealt to San Diego in the middle of the 2020 season. Moreland was with Oakland in 2021, but didn’t sign with any year for the 2022 season.

Moreland ends his career with a .251/.318/.446 slash line in 1260 games, and a 10.8 career bWAR.