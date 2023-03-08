Spring Training Game Thread: Texas Rangers at Arizona Diamondbacks

The Texas Rangers couldn’t stay away as they return to Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale, AZ to take on the Arizona Diamondbacks in today’s spring training matchup.

RHP Jon Gray is scheduled to make the start for Texas against LHP Tommy Henry for Arizona.

Today's Lineups RANGERS DIAMONDBACKS Travis Jankowski - CF Josh Rojas - 2B Robbie Grossman - LF Evan Longoria - 3B Nathaniel Lowe - 1B Lourdes Gurriel - LF Adolis Garcia - RF Christian Walker - 1B Mitch Garver - C Corbin Carroll - RF Joe McCarthy - DH Nick Ahmed - SS Ezequiel Duran - 2B P.J. Higgins - DH Jonathan Ornelas - SS Diego Castillo - CF Ryan Dorow - 3B Gabriel Moreno - C Jon Gray - RHP Tommy Henry - LHP

You can follow along on Gameday or listen to a webcast at texasrangers.com. First pitch is scheduled for 2:10 pm CT.

Go Rangers!