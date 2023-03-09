Thursday Morning Links

Morning, all!

Jeff Wilson’s newsletter has a clip of Martin Perez singing the Venezuelan national anthem and covers Jon Gray’s first start after being scratched for back issues.

Speaking of pitchers with injuries, Jacob deGrom threw his first live batting practice, hitting upper 90’s with relative ease, and believes he should be ready when the season starts even if he’s not fully stretched out.

Jonah Heim, who was one of the batters that faced deGrom, said his fastball hits different, yo.

The Rangers lead the league in catcher height, the new market inefficiency.

Former Ranger Mitch Moreland has announced his retirement, saying he wants to spend more time with his family, though his last MLB game was in 2021 and he didn’t sign with anyone last year.