Minor league update for 3/31/23

Round Rock’s Opening Day could have gone better. Cole Winn started off the game walk-homer-single to the first three batters before settling down through the third. He allowed a homer and a walk before being pulled with two outs in the fourth. Final line was 3.2 IP, 3 hits (two homers), 3 runs, 3 walks, six Ks.

John King allowed three runs on five hits, including a homer, in 0.2 IP. Daniel Robert had 1.2 scoreless innings. Fernery Ozuna allowed a pair of runs in 1.2 IP on two walks and two hits (including a homer) while striking out one.

Clint Frazier had J.P. Martinez each had two hits. Justin Foscue was hitless in his AAA debut. Sam Huff drew a walk and Jonathan Ornelas had a pair of walks.

Round Rock Express box score