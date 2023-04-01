Saturday morning Rangers stuff

Good morning, LSB.

The Rangers were off yesterday.

Tim Cowlishaw has some opening day cleanup re: Jacob deGrom and says the Rangers will patiently wait for their ace to ‘‘join the fun.”

Evan Grant gives his top three Rangers prospects to wrap up his month-long countdown.

MLB Pipeline offers up a prospect in Triple-A to watch for every team.

And MLB is reportedly looking into a situation with the Angels’ Anthony Rendon involving an altercation with an A’s fan after Thursday’s game.

That’s all for this morning. The Rangers play the second game of their 2023 season today at 3:05 with Nate Eovaldi on the mound vs. the Phillies.

Have a good weekend!