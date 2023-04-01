Texas Rangers lineup for April 1, 2023 against the Philadelphia Phillies: starting pitchers are Nathan Eovaldi for the Rangers and Zack Wheeler for the Phillies.

Texas will look to make it two in a row against the hated Phillies or Philliedelphia this afternoon. With the righthanded Wheeler on the mound, Brad Miller and Josh Smith are both starting again, although Mitch Garver is catching today instead of Jonah Heim. Eovaldi is going to be on a pitch limit, so expect the bullpen, which should be at full strength after yesterday’s off day, asked to pitch a fair amount.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — CF

Jung — 3B

Grossman — RF

Garver — C

Miller — DH

Smith — LF

3:05 p.m. Central start time. Philly is favored at -120.