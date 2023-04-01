 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 2 Game Day Thread - Philadelphia Phillies @ Texas Rangers

Trying to make fools of the Phillies

By ghostofErikThompson
/ new
Spring Training Photo by Ben Ludeman/Texas Rangers/Getty Images

Philadelphia Phillies @ Texas Rangers

Saturday, April 01, 2023, 3:05 PM CDT (105.3 The Fan / FOX)

The Shed

RHP Zack Wheeler vs. RHP Nathan Eovaldi

Today's Lineups

PHILLIES RANGERS
Trea Turner - SS Marcus Semien - 2B
Kyle Schwarber - LF Corey Seager - SS
J.T. Realmuto - C Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
Darick Hall - 1B Adolis Garcia - CF
Nick Castellanos - DH Josh Jung - 3B
Bryson Stott - 2B Robbie Grossman - RF
Alec Bohm - 3B Mitch Garver - C
Jake Cave - RF Brad Miller - DH
Brandon Marsh - CF Josh Smith - LF
Zack Wheeler - RHP Nathan Eovaldi - RHP

Go Rangers!

