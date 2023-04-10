Monday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Evan Grant writes that Bubba Thompson and Travis Jankowski helped Texas win the finale in Chicago on Sunday and today, one of them is likely losing their big league job.

Kennedi Landry writes that Thompson’s game-changing speed was on display in the win while he also contributed two extra base hits.

Jeff Wilson takes a gander at some way-too-early trends for the still first place Texas Rangers.

Landry’s farm roundup applauds the effort of pitcher Cody Bradford, who took a no-hitter into the sixth inning in his second ever Triple-A start.

And, R.J. Anderson names Jack Leiter as the most interesting prospect to follow for Texas in 2023.

Have a nice day!