2023 Rangers Recap: Week 2

2023 Season Record: 5-4

2023 series record: 1-2

Well this week wasn’t nearly as fun as last. The Rangers only won the final game of each series this week.

GAME FOUR- 2-0 Loss to Baltimore

Monday’s game was rough... Texas was one-hit and Josh Smith got hit in the face. Luckily, Smith was ok and didn’t even need an IL stint which is exceptional considering how bad that looked on contact.

The best part of the game was Jon Gray who went 6.1 innings, the longest of any Ranger starter by this point and gave up just two runs on four hits and two walks, striking out seven.

GAME FIVE- 7-2 Loss to Baltimore

While again, a tough loss, the bullpen looked fantastic! Andrew Heaney made his Ranger debut and it was...not great. He went 2.2 innings, and gave up seven runs on seven hits and two walks. After that the bullpen locked down the game but it was too late for a quiet offense.

Dane Dunning has looked amazing out of the bullpen, in this game he gave up just one hit and one walk in four innings of work. Taylor Hearn came in to finish the last 2.1 innings and gave up just three walks.

GAME SIX- 5-2 Win to Baltimore

Finally! A win!

Thanks to a stellar Jacob deGrom start and an awake offense, the Rangers managed to snag the last game of the series and broke an eight game winning streak the Orioles had against Texas. deGrom went six innings and gave up just two runs on two hits and two walks and struck out 11.

GAME SEVEN- 2-0 Loss to Chicago Cubs

The ump was not that great this game... Eovaldi was not but the strike calling was iffy. He went 5.2 innings, and gave up just two runs on five hits and one walk.

GAME EIGHT- 10-3 Loss to Chicago Cubs

This game was bad. Not necessarily all because of pitching, although they did give up seven earned runs. Martin Perez went five innings and gave up three runs, two earned, on five hits and no walks.

The bullpen ended their streak of scoreless innings after going 23.2 without giving up a run. That ended when Ian Kennedy gave up two runs, one earned, on a third of an inning of work.

Texas also had five errors in their worst game defensively of the season.

GAME NINE- 8-2 Win

Another strong outing from Gray, this time going 5.2 innings and giving up just two runs on six hits and four walks.

The bullpen got back on their run-less streak, going 3.1 innings of scoreless. They only gave up one hit and one walk and struck out five.

The Rangers four run second inning would’ve been enough to win the game however they went on to score an extra run in the fourth inning and a three run inning in the sixth. Marcus Semien and Bubba Thompson accounted for more than half the RBI’s.