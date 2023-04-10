Garver to i.l., Leon added to roster

Catcher/DH Mitch Garver has been placed on the 10 day injured list with a mild left knee sprain, the team announced today. To replace Garver on the active roster, the Rangers have purchased the contract of catcher Sandy Leon. To make room for Leon on the 40 man roster, the Rangers have moved pitcher Spencer Howard to the 60 day injured list.

Garver last played on April 8, and so this would be retroactive to then. Leon is now going to back up Jonah Heim, and there will be more DH at bats available for the rest of the irregulars. The team saying it is a mild sprain would seem to suggest Garver won’t be out for long, but who knows. That said, if the knee is going to impact how much Garver can catch, Leon may stick around even after Garver returns.

Howard now joins Glenn Otto and Jake Odorizzi on the 60 day i.l. Odorizzi is, of course, done for the year. Hopefully that’s not the case with the other two.