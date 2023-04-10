 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 10 Game Day Thread - Kansas City Royals @ Texas Rangers

Will we get Dodgers Heaney in the opener

By ghostofErikThompson
Spring Training Photo by Bailey Orr/Texas Rangers/Getty Images

Kansas City Royals @ Texas Rangers

Monday, April 10, 2023, 7:05 PM CDT (105.3 The Fan / BS Southwest)

The Shed

RHP Zack Greinke vs. LHP Andrew Heaney

Today's Lineups

ROYALS RANGERS
Bobby Witt - SS Marcus Semien - 2B
Edward Olivares - LF Corey Seager - SS
Vinnie Pasquantino - DH Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
Salvador Perez - C Adolis Garcia - RF
Matt Duffy - 3B Robbie Grossman - DH
Nicky Lopez - 2B Jonah Heim - C
Hunter Dozier - 1B Josh Smith - 3B
Nate Eaton - RF Bubba Thompson - LF
Jackie Bradley - CF Travis Jankowski - CF
Zack Greinke - RHP Andrew Heaney - LHP

Go Rangers!

