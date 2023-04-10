Game 10 Game Day Thread - Kansas City Royals @ Texas Rangers

Kansas City Royals @ Texas Rangers
Monday, April 10, 2023, 7:05 PM CDT (105.3 The Fan / BS Southwest)
The Shed
RHP Zack Greinke vs. LHP Andrew Heaney
Today's Lineups
|ROYALS
|RANGERS
|Bobby Witt - SS
|Marcus Semien - 2B
|Edward Olivares - LF
|Corey Seager - SS
|Vinnie Pasquantino - DH
|Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
|Salvador Perez - C
|Adolis Garcia - RF
|Matt Duffy - 3B
|Robbie Grossman - DH
|Nicky Lopez - 2B
|Jonah Heim - C
|Hunter Dozier - 1B
|Josh Smith - 3B
|Nate Eaton - RF
|Bubba Thompson - LF
|Jackie Bradley - CF
|Travis Jankowski - CF
|Zack Greinke - RHP
|Andrew Heaney - LHP
Go Rangers!
