Texas Rangers lineup for April 10, 2023 against the Kansas City Royals: starting pitchers are Andrew Heaney for the Rangers and Zack Greinke for the Royals.

Texas looks to build their momentum after yesterday’s win as they start a three game set against the Royals. The heroes of yesterday’s triumph, Bubba Thompson and Travis Jankowski, are back in the lineup, providing the Rangers with some SPF 50 level coverage in the outfield.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — RF

Grossman — DH

Heim — C

Smith — 3B

Thompson — LF

Jankowski — CF

7:05 p.m. Central start time. Texas is favored at -175.