Tuesday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Kennedi Landry writes about starting pitcher Andrew Heaney breaking strikeout records for the Texas Rangers in their blowout win last evening.

The DMN’s Shawn McFarland writes that, with an assist from the offense, Heaney’s K-filled outing was an historic way to kick off the series against Kansas City.

Matt Fisher dug into what is in store for the Rangers with Chris Young’s former team in Arlington this week.

McFarland writes that Jake Odorizzi is aiming to be the league’s best cheerleader for the Rangers after season-ending arm surgery.

Including Odorizzi’s ailment, Jeff Wilson writes that the Rangers received some good news and some bad news on the injury front over the last few days.

McFarland notes that catcher Mitch Garver is among the infirmed with Sandy Leon added to the roster while Garver hits the IL.

And, Landry alerts us to the fact that the unveiling of the Rangers’ Nike City Connect uniform is coming in just a matter of days. You’ve been warned.

Have a nice day!