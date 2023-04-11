Texas Rangers lineup for April 11, 2023 against the Kansas City Royals: starting pitchers are Jacob deGrom for the Rangers and Jordan Lyles for the Royals.

Bruce Bochy continues to roll with the Travis Jankowski/Bubba Thompson tag team, as the pair join Adolis Garcia in the outfield once again. Brad Miller is at DH, with Robbie Grossman sitting.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — RF

Jung — 3B

Heim — C

Jankowski — CF

Miller — DH

Thompson — LF

7:05 p.m. Central start time. Texas is favored at -300.