Texas Rangers lineup for April 11, 2023 against the Kansas City Royals: starting pitchers are Jacob deGrom for the Rangers and Jordan Lyles for the Royals.
Bruce Bochy continues to roll with the Travis Jankowski/Bubba Thompson tag team, as the pair join Adolis Garcia in the outfield once again. Brad Miller is at DH, with Robbie Grossman sitting.
The lineup:
Semien — 2B
Seager — SS
Lowe — 1B
Garcia — RF
Jung — 3B
Heim — C
Jankowski — CF
Miller — DH
Thompson — LF
7:05 p.m. Central start time. Texas is favored at -300.
