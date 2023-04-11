Minor league update for 4/11/23

For Down East, Joseph Montalvo didn’t allow any hits in three innings, but he allowed two runs while walking three and striking out five.

Cam Cauley homered. Ian Moller had a single, a double, a walk and a stolen base. Danyer Cueva was two for three with a double. Anthony Gutierrez had a hit and a walk. Yeison Morrobel had two walks and two stolen bases.

Down East box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/wood-ducks-vs-greenjackets/2023/04/11/728418#game_state=live,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=728418

Kumar Rocker started for Hickory and was dominant. In five shutout innings, Rocker struck out 8, walked none, and allowed two hits. Larson Kindreich struck out two in two scoreless innings.

Maximo Acosta was two for four with a double. Daniel Mateo had a hit and a stolen base.

Hickory box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/crawdads-vs-blue-rocks/2023/04/11/726978#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=726978

Ryan Garcia started for Frisco, allowing two runs on a pair of solo home runs over five innings, striking out four and walking two. Marc Church struck out two and allowed a run in an inning of work.

David Garcia had two hits. Evan Carter had two walks.

Frisco box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/roughriders-vs-missions/2023/04/11/728937#game_state=final,game_tab=box,game=728937

Round Rock’s Lucas Jacobsen struck out two in 1.2 scoreless innings. Chase Lee struck out two and allowed a run in two innings. Jake Latz struck out two in a scoreless inning.

Rehabbing Leody Taveras was 2 for 4 with a walk and a grand slam. Blaine Crim was 2 for 4 with a double. Davis Wendzel doubled. Justin Foscue had a hit.

Round Rock box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/rainiers-vs-express/2023/04/11/721653#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=721653