Seager leaves game with apparent hamstring injury

Corey Seager left tonight’s game in the bottom of the fifth inning due to what looked like, based on Seager’s reaction, a hamstring injury. The Ranger shortstop was heading to second base and appeared to be looking at a triple when he pulled up and grabbed the back of his leg. He was replaced by Josh Smith.

Seager missed a month in 2019 due to a hamstring strain, and it wouldn’t be surprising if Seager were to be out a similar amount of time now. I’m sure the word will be that he will need to undergo an MRI tomorrow and be evaluated, but a stint on the injured list would seem likely.

If Seager does head to the injured list, Smith would seem likely to take over at shortstop for the time being. Leody Taveras is on a rehab assignment with Round Rock currently, but if Seager goes on the i.l., Leody would presumably be activated to take his place.

UPDATE — The initial official word is “left hamstring tightness.”