7-4 - Heim’s the hero as Rangers walk off Royals 8-5 in extras

The Texas Rangers scored eight runs while the Kansas City Royals scored five runs in 10 innings.

Well there’s a game the 2022 Rangers don’t win.

Player of the Game: deGrom wasn’t Andrew Heaney-breaking-franchise-records hot with consecutive strikeouts or anything tonight but he was the ace-tier pitcher that the Rangers paid for. deGrom tossed seven innings and allowed two runs (both coming via questionable plays from the corner outfielders) on seven hits, zero walks, and nine Ks.

Jacob deGrom is extremely good. He deserved the W.

Up Next: The Rangers will go for the sweep in the finale against the Royals with RHP Nathan Eovaldi getting the call for Texas opposite RHP Brad Keller for KC.

Wednesday evening’s first pitch from The Shed is scheduled for 7:05 pm CT and can be viewed on BS Southwest.