Wednesday Morning Links

Morning, all!

Back in 2021, Jamey Newberg wrote a column plotting the Rangers’ return to contention by 2023. Today, he looks back and grades his predictions.

Player development departments across the league have become more invested in marketing their prospects on social media, and the Rangers are no exception.

After going 1-10 on his rehab assignment in Frisco, Leody Taveras has turned it up a notch in Round Rock.

The Rangers appear to be getting out of the minor league ownership game as Diamond Baseball Holdings, which owns 15 other minor league teams, is poised to acquire Hickory and Kinston.

Kumar Rocker went five scoreless innings and struck out eight in his debut for Hickory.

The Rangers are now forced to ask “who fills in at short” after Corey Seager strained a hamstring in last night’s win over Kansas City.

Jacob deGrom and Andrew Heaney have combined to break two of Nolan Ryan’s franchise records in the last two games.

Jonah Heim hit the third walk off homer of his career last night to salvage the bullpen’s butchering of Jacob deGrom’s strong start.