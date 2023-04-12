Seager to injured list, Taveras activated

Corey Seager, as expected, has been placed on the 10 day injured list with a Grade 2 strain of his left hamstring, the Texas Rangers announced today. Taking his place on the active roster is Leody Taveras, who has been activated from the injured list.

Seager pulled up and grabbed his hamstring last night while running to second base in the fifth inning, leaving the game for a pinch runner, so this was expected. The beats say he is expected to be out a minimum of four weeks, so let’s hope we can get Seager back by Memorial Day.

Leody Taveras, meanwhile, makes his return to the active roster. I would wager the plan had been to let him have another day or two on rehab assignment and be activated on Friday, after tomorrow’s off day, but with Seager now sidelined Leody returns immediately.