Game 12 Game Day Thread - Kansas City Royals @ Texas Rangers

Do brooms exist in a Seagerless world?

By ghostofErikThompson
Kansas City Royals v Texas Rangers Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images

Kansas City Royals @ Texas Rangers

Wednesday, April 12, 2023, 7:05 PM CDT (105.3 The Fan / BS Southwest)

The Shed

RHP Brad Keller vs. RHP Nathan Eovaldi

Today's Lineups

ROYALS RANGERS
MJ Melendez - RF Marcus Semien - 2B
Bobby Witt - SS Josh Smith - SS
Vinnie Pasquantino - 1B Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
Salvador Perez - C Adolis Garcia - RF
Kyle Isbel - CF Josh Jung - 3B
Franmil Reyes - DH Robbie Grossman - LF
Michael Massey - 2B Brad Miller - DH
Edward Olivares - LF Leody Taveras - CF
Nicky Lopez - 3B Sandy Leon - C
Brad Keller - RHP Nathan Eovaldi - RHP

Go Rangers!