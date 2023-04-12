Game 12 Game Day Thread - Kansas City Royals @ Texas Rangers

Kansas City Royals @ Texas Rangers
Wednesday, April 12, 2023, 7:05 PM CDT (105.3 The Fan / BS Southwest)
The Shed
RHP Brad Keller vs. RHP Nathan Eovaldi
Today's Lineups
|ROYALS
|RANGERS
|MJ Melendez - RF
|Marcus Semien - 2B
|Bobby Witt - SS
|Josh Smith - SS
|Vinnie Pasquantino - 1B
|Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
|Salvador Perez - C
|Adolis Garcia - RF
|Kyle Isbel - CF
|Josh Jung - 3B
|Franmil Reyes - DH
|Robbie Grossman - LF
|Michael Massey - 2B
|Brad Miller - DH
|Edward Olivares - LF
|Leody Taveras - CF
|Nicky Lopez - 3B
|Sandy Leon - C
|Brad Keller - RHP
|Nathan Eovaldi - RHP
Go Rangers!