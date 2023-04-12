Texas Rangers lineup for April 12, 2023 against the Kansas City Royals: starting pitchers are Nathan Eovaldi for the Rangers and Brad Keller for the Royals.

Texas will try to sweep the Royals today, and have a new look lineup, what with Corey Seager on the shelf, Leody Taveras back, and Jonah Heim getting the day off.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Smith — SS

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — RF

Jung — 3B

Grossman — LF

Miller — DH

Taveras — CF

Leon — C

7:05 p.m. Central start time. Texas is a -165 favorite.