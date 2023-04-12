Texas Rangers lineup for April 12, 2023 against the Kansas City Royals: starting pitchers are Nathan Eovaldi for the Rangers and Brad Keller for the Royals.
Texas will try to sweep the Royals today, and have a new look lineup, what with Corey Seager on the shelf, Leody Taveras back, and Jonah Heim getting the day off.
The lineup:
Semien — 2B
Smith — SS
Lowe — 1B
Garcia — RF
Jung — 3B
Grossman — LF
Miller — DH
Taveras — CF
Leon — C
7:05 p.m. Central start time. Texas is a -165 favorite.
