7-5 - Rangers bashfully put away brooms after blowout loss to Royals

The Texas Rangers scored once while the Kansas City Royals plated ten runs.

Believe it or not, but the Rangers actually had a lead in this game at once point.

After taking that 1st inning 1-0 lead, Texas gave up 13 more hits and ten runs to what had been virtually the worst hitting team in the league.

In addition, the defense — despite zero official errors — continues to be a problem area for the Rangers as they have trended into giving away outs and letting teams take additional bases against them via either subpar ability, poor positioning, bad decision making and/or all of the above.

Nevertheless, the Rangers did in fact win this series and get a day off tomorrow to recalibrate.

Player of the Game:

There is the evening’s highlight.

Up Next: The Rangers have Thursday off before opening a series on the road against the Astros with LHP Martin Perez set to go in the opener opposite RHP Luis Garcia for Houston.

First pitch from Minute Maid Park is scheduled for 7:10 pm CT and can be viewed on BS Southwest.