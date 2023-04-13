Thursday Morning Links

Morning, all!

The new rules leading to shorter game times have some teams, including the Rangers, extending alcohol sales through the 8th inning.

Adolis Garcia has been working to bring down his strikeout rate and settle in to the heart of the Ranger lineup.

Corey Seager has been moved to the IL and will likely miss at least a month.

Evan Grant observes that Josh Smith can replace Corey Seager in the field but he sure can’t replace him in the lineup.

Chris Young called Smith a “baseball rat,” apparently meaning he’s smart and resourceful even though that doesn’t really sound like something you would call a player you like.

Both Jack Leiter and Evan Carter were firing on all cylinders against San Antonio, with Leiter notching 7 strikeouts and Carter going 2 for 3.

Nathan Eovaldi, on the other hand, wasn’t in top form last night against the Royals.

Although, the loss can’t be hung entirely on Eovaldi’s shoulders as the offense didn’t do much and the defense looked lackadaisical.