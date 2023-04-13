Taylor Hearn optioned to AAA

The Texas Rangers have optioned reliever Taylor Hearn to AAA Round Rock, the team announced today. A corresponding move will be announced tomorrow.

Hearn came into spring training with a near-lock on a job in the bullpen. However, he had a rough spring training, and has allowed eight runs in seven innings over four appearances so far this year.

I expect that we will see Josh Sborz activated from the injured list tomorrow. He is currently on the 10 day injured list and on a rehab assignment with Round Rock.