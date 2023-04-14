Minor league update for 4/13/23

Down East was rained out. I know, I’m disappointed, too.

Winston Santos went for Hickory, allowing three runs in 4.1 IP, walking two and striking out two. Maximo Acosta homered and walked. Angel Aponte had a pair of doubles. Cody Freeman doubled. Alejandro Osuna had a hit and a walk.

Hickory box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/crawdads-vs-blue-rocks/2023/04/13/726974#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=726974

It was another very strong start for Frisco pitcher Owen White. White struck out four and walked two in 4.2 IP, not allowing a hit until the final batter he faced. He has yet to allow a run in 7.2 innings this year.

Evan Carter had a single and a double. Luisangel Acuna had a double and a walk. Dustin Harris had three walks. Thomas Saggese had a single, a triple and a walk. Trevor Hauver had a hit and two walks.

Frisco box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/roughriders-vs-missions/2023/04/13/728936#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=728936

For Round Rock, John King struck out two in 2.2 IP. Yerry Rodriguez struck out two in a scoreless inning. Justin Foscue had a double and a walk.

Round Rock box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/rainiers-vs-express/2023/04/13/721654#game_state=live,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=721654