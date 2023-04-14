Friday morning Rangers things

Good morning, LSB.

The Rangers were off yesterday.

A weekend series against rival Houston starts tonight. Evan Grant writes that the Rangers are hoping to be less terrible vs. the Astros this season, and now they’ve got the pitching staff to do so.

ICYMI, the Rangers optioned lefty Taylor Hearn to Round Rock after a pair of rough outings.

Jeff Wilson notes that the Rangers were pretty quick with the Hearn demotion.

And a pair of Rangers prospects are hitting the IL.

That’s all for this morning. The battle for the 2023 silver boot begins tonight at 7:10 with Martin Perez on the mound for Texas.

Have a nice day.