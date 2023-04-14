Giants give Logan Webb five year extension

Pitcher Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants have agreed to terms on a five year contract extension, it was announced today. The deal locks Webb up through 2028 and buys out his final two years of arbitration, as well as three free agent years.

In a time where high spin four seamers are all the rage, the 26 year old Webb is something of an outlier. He’s a sinkerballer whose 1871 rpm spin rate is in the bottom 1% for fastballs, with the result being that he gets a tremendous amount of drop on the pitch, resulting in a ton of ground balls. After a couple of mediocre seasons in 2019-20, Webb took a big step forward in 2021, and has put up a 3.04 ERA and a 2.97 FIP in 357 innings since the start of the 2021 season.

Webb will receive $8 million in 2024 and $12 million in 2025, then gets $23 million in 2026 and 2027, with a $24 million salary in 2028, the final year of the extension.