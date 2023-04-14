Texas Rangers lineup for April 14, 2023 against the Houston Astros: starting pitchers are Martin Perez for the Rangers and Luis Garcia for the Astros.

It is Silver Boot time, something I know everyone is very excited about, as the Rangers and Astros start a series in Houston. Travis “the Jank” Jankowski and Brad Miller are both in the lineup with a righthander on the mound.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Smith — SS

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — RF

Jung — 3B

Heim — C

Miller — DH

Jankowski — LF

Taveras — CF

7:10 p.m. Central start time. Astros are favorites at -165.