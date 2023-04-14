Texas Rangers lineup for April 14, 2023 against the Houston Astros: starting pitchers are Martin Perez for the Rangers and Luis Garcia for the Astros.
It is Silver Boot time, something I know everyone is very excited about, as the Rangers and Astros start a series in Houston. Travis “the Jank” Jankowski and Brad Miller are both in the lineup with a righthander on the mound.
The lineup:
Semien — 2B
Smith — SS
Lowe — 1B
Garcia — RF
Jung — 3B
Heim — C
Miller — DH
Jankowski — LF
Taveras — CF
7:10 p.m. Central start time. Astros are favorites at -165.
