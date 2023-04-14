Josh Sborz activated from i.l.

The Texas Rangers have activated righthanded relief pitcher Josh Sborz from the 15 day injured list, the team announced today. There was an open spot on the 26 man roster due to Taylor Hearn having been optioned to AAA Round Rock yesterday.

The 29 year old Sborz was decent in 2021, putting up a 3.97 ERA and a 4.00 FIP in 59 relief innings for the Rangers, but split the 2022 season between Texas and Round Rock, being the primary guy the Rangers turned to when they needed to briefly have a fresh body up from the minors to stash in the pen. Sborz had a 6.45 ERA in 22.1 IP last year in the bigs, though with a 4.05 FIP. He’s a Three True Outcomes pitcher, who strikes out a lot of guys, walks a lot of guys, and gives up a lot of home runs.

Sborz is out of options and was seen as a potential 40 man roster casualty for much of the offseason and spring training, but he has survived and made it back to the active roster. He throws hard but has struggled to consistently command his pitches. He’s now going to get a chance to show he deserves to stick in a big league pen.